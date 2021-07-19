How to Watch ‘Seirei Gensouki – Spirit Chronicles’ Episode 3 Live Stream Online [Spoilers]

Rio plans to visit his parents’ homeland, the Yagumo region, after graduation. Claire Celia welcomes Rio’s desire to leave the nation in Episode 3 of “Seirei Gensouki – Spirit Chronicles.” “Kingdom of Lies” is the title of the next episode.

The official website of “Seirei Gensouki – Spirit Chronicles” Episode 3 has revealed spoiler stills and a synopsis. Rio’s transfer to the Beltrum Royal Academy was five years ago, according to the teasers. The kids are gearing up for the impending outdoor activities as well as their graduation exams.

Rio, a transfer student from the slums, was introduced in the previous episode by professor Claire Celia. The king was so amazed that he enrolled him in the elite magic school after he saved Princess Flora from the kidnappers.

Rio decided to study hard despite the bullying. He gave it his all and earned the respect of his teachers. Unfortunately, his peers were envious of his abilities and looked down on him because he was from the slums.

Rio has been enrolled at the Beltrum Royal Academy’s primary school branch as a prize for saving the abducted Princess Flora. The orphaned Rio, on the other hand, is not welcomed by the academy’s students, who are largely the children of royalty and nobility. With so many contemptuous eyes on him, only one person is concerned about his safety: Celia, a twelve-year-old girl who is the primary school’s lecturer despite her youth. Professor Celia begins privately instructing Rio after school because he cannot read,” according to Crunchyroll’s synopsis of Episode 2.

Yoshitsugu Matsuoka plays Rio/Haruto Amakawa, Asuka Nishi plays Alma, Yukina Shutou plays Orphia, Yuuki Kuwahara plays Aishia, Tomori Kusunoki plays Latifa, Sayumi Suzushiro plays Christina Beltrum, Sayaka Kaneko plays Roanne Fontaine, Sayaka Harada plays Miharu Ayase, Koji Yusa plays Reiss Vulf

On Crunchyroll, fans can watch Episode 3 of “Seirei Gensouki – Spirit Chronicles.” This Monday, the program will be streamed live in Japanese with English subtitles.