How to Watch ‘Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party’ With Pete Davidson.

The live broadcast of Miley Cyrus and Pete Davidson’s “Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party” is planned to begin on Friday. This page will tell you all you need to know about the show.

This Friday, from 10:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. ET, “Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party” will stream live on the Peacock platform (Dec. 31). The show will be broadcast live on the NBC network in addition to being streamed.

Lorne Michaels, the creator of “Saturday Night Live” and “30 Rock,” is in charge of the show’s production.

Cyrus and Davidson will headline the star-studded event, which will feature performances by 24kGoldn, Kitty Ca$h, Saweetie, Billie Joe Armstrong, Jack Harlow, Anitta, and Brandi Carlile.

The show will not be available for free on the Peacock app; customers must purchase either an ad-supported Premium plan for $5 per month or an ad-free Premium Plus plan for $10 per month.

The Peacock app can be accessed on Google Chromecast, Amazon Fire, Roku, PlayStation 4 and 5, LG, Samsung, Vizio smart TVs, and Android TVs in addition to smartphones and tablets.

If you already have a cable subscription, you can just tune in to the NBC network to watch the event live.

During an appearance on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” earlier this month, the “Hannah Montana” star claimed that she wanted to do something “traditional” for New Year’s Eve.

“But I knew we’d do it in a unique and unexpected way, and we started with coming to Miami,” Cyrus told host Jimmy Fallon. “[Davidson] will be humorous, and I’ll be naked, and we’ll put on a show together.” Last week, Cyrus used Twitter to release a video of herself and Davidson promoting the live event. The singer and comedian were dressed up for the occasion and invited their followers to watch them on NBC or Peacock.

Since the show has been announced, fans couldn’t hold back their excitement regarding Cyrus and Davidson co-hosting the show. Fans gushed about their relationship even after they appeared on Fallon’s show.