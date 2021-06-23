How to Watch ‘Luca,’ a New Disney and Pixar Film

Pixar struggled to identify its brand identity in the early years of its existence. Thankfully, the company’s debut picture, Toy Story, was a success. And an empire was able to thrive thanks to the generosity of fans and a plethora of adored films. The release of a new Disney or Pixar film is become a major event. To that end, here’s how fans can catch up on Pixar’s newest film, Luca.

What is the plot of Disney and Pixar’s animated film “Luca”?

Pixar has entertained audiences with toys, bugs, monsters, fish, robots, and even sentient cars since 1995. But in Luca, the studio does something it hasn’t done before: it takes you back in time. The film is set in the 1950s on the Italian Riviera and follows the eponymous character (voiced by Jacob Tremblay), a young sea monster who can transform into a human boy. Luca is able to investigate the human world using this method.

On the surface, Luca appears to be a great blend of Disney and Pixar elements. Themes of monster friendship and feeling trapped between two worlds are reminiscent of films like Monsters Inc. and The Little Mermaid. Even without the confirmed involvement of longtime Pixar collaborator John Ratzenberger, Luca has received a positive critical response thus far.

Why ‘Luca’ Star Jack Dylan Grazer Recorded His Lines In His Mom’s Closet

The exclusive place where fans can stream ‘Luca’

Unfortunately, most fans eager to see the latest Pixar movie on the big screen will not have that opportunity. Although Luca was originally set to hit theaters in summer 2021, Disney is instead sending it directly to Disney+ on June 18, 2021. The only theater currently known to be playing it is the El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood, California. This historic landmark — constructed in 1926 — is owned by The Walt Disney Company.

Luca is actually the third consecutive Pixar film… This story is a short summary. Hope you enjoyed.