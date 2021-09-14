How to watch Liverpool in the Champions League in 2021-22.

This week, Liverpool will face an old foe when they begin their 2021/22 Champions League campaign.

AC Milan will visit Merseyside for the first time in a competitive match since the two teams clashed in Athens.

The two finals in 2005 and 2007 are, perhaps surprisingly, the only matches between the two teams, with Liverpool’s only previous visits to the San Siro in 1965 and 2008 to face Inter Milan.

AC is one of only a few clubs in Europe with a longer history in the European Cup/Champions League. Liverpool will be hoping that Wednesday’s game is the start of a quest to replicate their seven wins in the competition.

BT Sport will broadcast all Champions League matches live in the United Kingdom until at least 2024.

If you’re not already a BT Sport subscriber, have a look at the newest offers.

BT Sport Monthly Passes, on the other hand, are available for £25.

Liverpool will be shown on BT Sport 1, 2, or 3 throughout their European campaign. European games are occasionally broadcast on ESPN, which is included in a normal BT Sport subscription.

BT Sport’s coverage is also accessible to watch on their website or through the official BT Sport app.

When Liverpool won the Champions League in 2019, Madrid became one of the European cities to which fans will always associate positive connotations.

Liverpool, on the other hand, has been knocked out of the subsequent Champions League competitions by both main clubs from the city: Real last season and Atletico in 2020.

In March 2020, Liverpool defeated Atletico Madrid 4-1 on aggregate following extra time at Anfield. The final score didn’t represent the Reds’ outstanding effort on a night that would be remembered for the events that followed.

In this year’s Group B, Liverpool will face Atletico Madrid for the first time, and will be aiming for better results than the ones they recently achieved against the Spaniards.

vs. AC Milan on September 15th

FC Porto takes against FC Barcelona on September 28th.

Atletico Madrid vs. Real Sociedad on October 19th, 21st.

vs. Atletico Madrid on November 21st

“Summary ends.” November 24, 21 – FC Porto versus.