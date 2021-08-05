How to Watch ‘Dragon Quest: The Adventure Of Dai’ Episode 43 Online [Spoilers]

Hadlar has arrived, armed with new abilities. In “Dragon Quest: The Adventure of Dai” Episode 43, Dai encounters a huge hurdle in the form of Hadlar. “The Clash of Powerful Swords” is the title of the new episode.

Hadlar is seen fighting Dai in the official promo clip for Episode 43. Hadlar, who has gained fresh strength, is forcing Dai to struggle. Dai is battling with his entire Draconic Aura, yet he is unable to make an impact in the combat.

Hadlar’s strength and will to defeat Dai are unlike anything the heroes have ever seen. Dai is forced to use his sword once more.

Dai used his sword to sever Sovereign Rock Castle in half in the previous “Dragon Quest: The Adventure of Dai” episode.

He remembered Lon Beruk’s comments “that sword has a soul” after cutting the fortress. It has complete control over when and where it fights.”

Dai recognized he needed to be careful with the weapon. He chose to seal the blade and use its power to combat exceedingly powerful foes.

Merle, on the other hand, sensed something bad was going on and told Dai about it. Popp and the others, according to Merle, were in danger.

“The Sword of Dai slashes the castle of Sovereign Rock in half. Killvearn emerges as Mystvearn seeks to expose his full strength. The two retreat after Mystvearn’s rage has subsided. Popp is on the hunt. According to Crunchyroll, the synopsis for Episode 42 reads, “Popp reaches the dismal island known as the Field of Death.”

Atsumi Tanezaki plays Dai, Hiroyuki Yoshino plays Kill-Vearn, Kiyono Yasuno plays Marin, Kazuhiro Yamaji plays Matliff, Yuuki Kaji plays Hyunckel, Yui Ishikawa plays Amy, Toshiyuki Toyonaga plays Popp, Tomokazu Seki plays Hadlar, Tomoaki Maeno plays Crocodine, Takaya Hashi plays Vearn,

On Crunchyroll and Hulu, fans may watch Episode 43 of “Dragon Quest: The Adventure of Dai.” This Saturday, the program will be streamed live in Japanese with English subtitles.