How To Watch ‘Blue Period’ Episode 1 Live Stream Online, Spoilers, And Release Date

A artwork transforms the life of a high school student who has an exceptional but somewhat mundane life. The fall season of anime 2021 begins with “Blue Period,” a story of Yatora Yaguchi’s life.

“Blue Period” is based on Tsubasa Yamaguchi’s manga of the same name, and it chronicles the life of a flawless high school student.

Yatora has a large number of friends and receives good grades in class. Despite his success, he lives a mundane existence.

Yatora wanders into the art room one day and is drawn to a picture. The “Blue Period” clip depicts Yatora staring at a single picture. Later, the protagonist decides to learn to paint and aspires to be an artist.

“A manga about the trials and tribulations of a life devoted to the arts. Yatora abandons a dry life of study and good manners in pursuit of a new passion: painting. But untethering yourself from all your previous expectations is both hazardous and thrilling…,” reads the official summary of Kodansha’s “Blue Period” manga.

Katsuya Asano is the director of the anime “Blue Period.” The composer and scriptwriter for the series is Reiko Yoshida. Ippei Inoue composed the anime’s soundtrack.

The character designer is Tomoyuki Shitaya, while the art directors are Ken Nakamura and Yuuji Kaneko. Seven Arcs is the studio behind the anime.

Hiromu Mineta plays Yatora Yaguchi, Yuki Kazu plays Mayuba, Emiri Suyama plays Sae Okada, Saori nishi plays Hanako Sakuraba, Yuna Nemoto plays Shirota, Yumiri Hanamori plays Ryuji Ayukawa, Tatsumaru Tachibana plays Utashima, Yume Miyamoto plays Maki Kuwana, Taishi Murata plays Takur

On Saturday, viewers in Japan will be able to see the first episode of “Blue Period,” which will be available on Netflix Japan. Netflix has confirmed that the episode will be available outside of Japan on October 9th.