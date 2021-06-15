How to transform your backyard into a day spa

There’s nothing quite like escaping to a spa, yet even folks who follow strict self-care routines don’t always manage to do so.

But what if your back garden had everything you needed? Make a day in your calendar to go to the spa and ooh and ahh at home. It’s simple once you know how…

Consider getting a hot tub.

We’re aware. Hot tubs are a contentious topic. Are they a delightful luxury or a conversation starter for couples with pampas grass in their front yard? The answer is whatever you make it, however if we were planning a spa day, relaxing in a pool of hot bubbles would be ideal.

Whether you go all out with a wooden construction or choose for one of the numerous cheaper blow-up models, there are plenty of alternatives to pick from. There’s always the paddling pool if everything else fails.

Invest in some lounge chairs.

At the spa, you must take advantage of the opportunity to relax. You can’t just sit; you have to get up and stretch. They’re another another piece of horticultural equipment that can be pricey. We love Homebase‘s Folding Rattan Sun Lounger in Grey, £200, but equally, Aldi‘s Reclining Sun Lounger is a total snip at just £29.99 – snap it up while you still can.

Take part in various beauty practices.

When you can’t go to the spa, you’ll need a variety of skincare products to prep, preen, and perfect. We recommend masks if you want to keep things simple.

Sheet masks for the face don’t make a mess, are simple to apply, and are affordable. Try Face Facts Regenerating Pineapple or Brightening Strawberry Sheet Masks at just £1 each from B&M, or push the boat out with Temple Spa‘s The Contourist Firming & Brightening Sheet Masks, £50 for six. A cooling spritz is always good to have on hand, and you can slather coconut oil in your hair and pop on a towelling wrap for a transformative fix.

Put on some soothing music.

Music has the ability to compel you to unwind. Play some relaxing music or. (This is a brief piece.)