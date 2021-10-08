How to purchase a John Lewis beauty advent calendar in 2021 and what’s included

The beauty advent calendar for 2021 has been revealed by high street shop John Lewis, and it features 12 full-size products.

Beauty advent calendars have been increasingly popular in recent years, and there is sometimes a long waiting list to get your hands on the holiday delicacies.

Is there anything better than spoiling yourself in the run-up to the holidays? We all look forward to a little pick-me-up when the weather is drab.

It’s not Lidl, Asda, Morrisons, or Tesco that are the cheapest supermarkets in the UK.

John Lewis’ Beauty Advent Calendar is one of the most popular calendars, and it’s jam-packed with treats.

The 2021 calendar is bigger and better than ever, and it’s worth more than £600, following last year’s sell-out success.

The John Lewis Beauty Advent Calendar costs £159 and includes 12 full-size products as well as two must-have beauty presents for Christmas.

Products from Augustinus Bader and Dr. Jart+, Sunday Riley, Neom, Charlotte Tilbury, The Beauty Chef, Elemis, Hourglass, and Estee Lauder are among the gifts.

Customers may also use John Lewis’ in-store BeautyCycle service to recycle all of their beauty advent empties. You can get £5 off your next beauty purchase if you recycle five or more beauty empties. Customers must be members of My John Lewis, which you may join here.

The John Lewis Christmas Advent Calendar may be purchased here.

Here’s what the John Lewis Beauty Advent Calendar 2021 has to offer.

Exfolikate Cleanser by Kate Somerville, 50ml

Ren Ready Steady Glow 100ml Ren Ready Steady Glow 100ml Ren Ready Steady G

Augustinus Bader Vegan Reformed Rich Cream 15ml Augustinus Bader Vegan Reformed Rich Cream 15ml Augustinus Bader Vegan Re

Sunday Riley 15ml Good Genes

Face mask by Dr. Jart+ Ceramidin

30 mL Evolve Rose Quartz Exfoliator

Estee Lauder Advanced Night Repair 30ml Estee Lauder Advanced Night Repair 30ml Estee Lauder Advanced Night Repair

Liz Earle 50ml Skin Tonic

30ml of Elemis Superfood Kefir Face Mist

30ml Dermalogica Bio-C serum

Clinique’s 15ml Dramatically Different

50ml Fresh Soy Face Cleanser

Lipstick by MAC

Mascara Hourglass Caution

The Queen of Glow Palette is Charlotte Tilbury.

Lip Pencil by Nars

Caviar Stick by Laura Mercier

Deep Sleep Pillow Spray 35ml by This Works

De-Stress Muscle Bath & Shower Oil 55ml by Aromatherapy Associates

Fiery Pink Pepper Bath & Shower Gel by Molton Brown, 100ml

Living Proof PHD Dry Shampoo 92mlNeom Organics London Real Luxury Standard Scented Candle

Collagen Inner Boost 100ml by The Beauty Chef

10ml Floral Street Arizona Bloom

Juliette X2 has a gun scent. “The summary has come to an end.”