How to purchase a John Lewis beauty advent calendar in 2021 and what’s included
The beauty advent calendar for 2021 has been revealed by high street shop John Lewis, and it features 12 full-size products.
Beauty advent calendars have been increasingly popular in recent years, and there is sometimes a long waiting list to get your hands on the holiday delicacies.
Is there anything better than spoiling yourself in the run-up to the holidays? We all look forward to a little pick-me-up when the weather is drab.
John Lewis’ Beauty Advent Calendar is one of the most popular calendars, and it’s jam-packed with treats.
The 2021 calendar is bigger and better than ever, and it’s worth more than £600, following last year’s sell-out success.
The John Lewis Beauty Advent Calendar costs £159 and includes 12 full-size products as well as two must-have beauty presents for Christmas.
Products from Augustinus Bader and Dr. Jart+, Sunday Riley, Neom, Charlotte Tilbury, The Beauty Chef, Elemis, Hourglass, and Estee Lauder are among the gifts.
Customers may also use John Lewis’ in-store BeautyCycle service to recycle all of their beauty advent empties. You can get £5 off your next beauty purchase if you recycle five or more beauty empties. Customers must be members of My John Lewis, which you may join here.
The John Lewis Christmas Advent Calendar may be purchased here.
Here’s what the John Lewis Beauty Advent Calendar 2021 has to offer.
Exfolikate Cleanser by Kate Somerville, 50ml
Ren Ready Steady Glow 100ml
Augustinus Bader Vegan Reformed Rich Cream 15ml
Sunday Riley 15ml Good Genes
Face mask by Dr. Jart+ Ceramidin
30 mL Evolve Rose Quartz Exfoliator
Estee Lauder Advanced Night Repair 30ml
Liz Earle 50ml Skin Tonic
30ml of Elemis Superfood Kefir Face Mist
30ml Dermalogica Bio-C serum
Clinique’s 15ml Dramatically Different
50ml Fresh Soy Face Cleanser
Lipstick by MAC
Mascara Hourglass Caution
The Queen of Glow Palette is Charlotte Tilbury.
Lip Pencil by Nars
Caviar Stick by Laura Mercier
Deep Sleep Pillow Spray 35ml by This Works
De-Stress Muscle Bath & Shower Oil 55ml by Aromatherapy Associates
Fiery Pink Pepper Bath & Shower Gel by Molton Brown, 100ml
Living Proof PHD Dry Shampoo 92mlNeom Organics London Real Luxury Standard Scented Candle
Collagen Inner Boost 100ml by The Beauty Chef
10ml Floral Street Arizona Bloom
