How to obtain a tax-free payment from the Department of Work and Pensions (DWP) for winter fuel in 2021.

Thousands of people are eligible for a winter fuel payment from the Department of Work and Pensions (DWP), which will help them pay for their energy costs.

With roughly £300 available, people can use the allowance to help pay for gas and electricity when they need it most during the colder months.

According to Birmingham Live, benefit claimants and pensioners will get the payment, with amounts varying based on individual circumstances.

According to the Department for Work and Pensions, 11.4 million people got the payment in the winter of 2019/2020.

Payments for winter fuel are usually made in November and December, and you should have received your money by January 14, 2022.

The Winter Fuel Payment, often known as a heating allowance, is an annual tax-free payment from the Department of Work and Pensions. Those who qualify can get between £100 and £300 each year.

To be eligible for this year’s Winter Fuel Payment, you must have been born on or before September 26, 1955, and have spent at least one day in the UK during the qualifying week of September 20 to 26, 2021.

Those who were not in the UK during the qualifying week may still be eligible if they live in Switzerland or an EEA nation, or if they have a “genuine and sufficient link to the UK,” which can include having lived or worked in the UK, or having family in the UK.

People who receive the State Pension or one of the following four benefits are automatically sent the money: Pension Credit, Income Support, income-based Jobseeker’s Allowance (JSA), or income-related Employment and Support Allowance (ESA).

However, the amount of assistance you receive varies, and we’ve detailed the types of assistance you should be eligible for below.

How much financial assistance will you receive from the Winter Fuel Payment?

