How to Make Your Home and Garden Feel Like a Rainforest on World Rainforest Day

It’s said that being in touch with nature is beneficial, especially when it comes to saving the world’s rainforests, so why not dive right in and bring a little jungle magic into your home and garden?

There are two ways to get the rainforest aesthetic: with actual plants, and with things that seem a little like them. In honor of World Rainforest Day (June 22), here’s how to do both…

In the backyard

The most apparent method to channel the rainforest is to borrow some of its residents, and with a little TLC, a good number of tropical-looking plants can survive and thrive in temperate regions.

The majority of dark, broad-leaved plants work well, and even ordinary garden plants like rubber plants can give a foundation level of pseudo-tropical foliage.

The fan leaves of some hardy palms imitate David Attenborough better than almost any other believable plant, while the umbrella-like fronds of the musa banana plant may also happily flourish in UK yards.

The arum lily’s beautiful white flowers look considerably more exotic than the petals that can be found in most British meadows, while the ginger lily’s vibrant red blooms emerge from the undergrowth looking downright Amazonian.

Cactuses are undoubtedly tropical, but they can live with minimal care and may give your home an exotic, abroad atmosphere, even if they aren’t native to the rainforest.

In your own home

Small, potted trees may be fantastic centrepieces in otherwise stuffy rooms, and house plants are your buddy for bringing the jungle vibe inside. With wide, lush leaves stretching up to two metres in the air, the bird of paradise plant looks jubilantly jungly, while dragon trees and corn plants can accomplish the same job almost as well.

Don't underestimate the power of a well-chosen color palette when it comes to the more inanimate ways. Most rainforest color palettes consist of dark browns and dark greens, which can be found on walls, rugs, and fixtures.