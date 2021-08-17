How to Get NBC’s ‘SNL’ Tickets in 2021: The Lottery Ends Soon.

Fans of the legendary comedy sketch show “Saturday Night Live” who want to sit in the studio audience for Season 47 still have time to get tickets.

Tickets for the 2021-22 season of “SNL” are no longer available. They must instead participate in a ticket lottery.

The lottery, which began at 12 a.m. ET on Aug. 1 and ends at 11:59 p.m. ET on Aug. 31, will be open until 11:59 p.m. ET on Aug. 31.

To be considered for the “SNL” ticket lottery, send an email to [email protected] explaining why they want to be a part of the studio audience. Only one email per person will be considered, and entries must be sent by someone who is at least 16 years old.

Those chosen will receive two tickets, but they will not be allowed to decide which show they will attend. Instead, they will be given tickets for a show with a random date and time.

Prior to sitting in the studio audience for the following season, all guests must be completely vaccinated against COVID-19. They’ll also have to adhere to any COVID protocols in existence at the time.

Audience members must have had the Johnson & Johnson vaccination or their second dose of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine at least 14 days prior to the show to be deemed fully immunized.

Guests will be asked to provide a real vaccination card containing a US-approved vaccine to prove their vaccination.

Prior to the epidemic, the “Saturday Night Live” studio had a standby line option, whereby standby tickets would be distributed starting at 7 a.m. on the day of the performance. On a first-come, first-served basis, tickets were distributed.

Those who received standby tickets could attend either the dress rehearsal at 8 p.m. or the live broadcast at 11:30 p.m. The feature, however, does not appear on the page for “SNL” tickets for the years 2021-22.