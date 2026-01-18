How to Find a Reliable Realtor: A Step-by-Step Guide

Choosing the right realtor is a pivotal decision in the home-buying process, especially in markets like Nairobi, where local knowledge and trustworthiness are paramount. While there are plenty of agents offering their services, not all are created equal. Here’s how you can identify a realtor who prioritizes your best interests over quick deals.

Research Before You Start: Key Steps in Finding the Right Agent

The first step to securing a trustworthy realtor is thorough research. Before contacting any agents, it’s important to ensure they are properly licensed and have a proven track record in the area you’re interested in.

In Kenya, all real estate agents should be registered with the Estate Agents Registration Board (EARB) and affiliated with recognized firms or associations. Always ask for their registration number upfront—if an agent hesitates, it may be a red flag.

A reputable agent should also have a history of successful transactions in your specific neighborhood or city. Experience matters, especially when dealing with local pricing trends and the complexities of the area. Look for testimonials from past clients that confirm the agent’s expertise and reliability.

Another key indicator of a quality realtor is their online presence. Check their Google reviews, social media profiles, and official listings. If an agent has little or no digital footprint, or consistently negative reviews, it’s best to steer clear.

Questions to Ask Your Realtor Before Committing

A transparent realtor will be open to answering questions and guiding you through the home-buying process. When you speak with a realtor, ask them these critical questions:

How long have you worked in this neighborhood? Local expertise can help you get better deals and spot potential risks.

Do you work with multiple developers or only one?

What fees should I expect in this process?

Can you walk me through the due diligence process? A trustworthy agent will help you verify property titles and navigate contracts, not just push for the sale.

Be cautious if an agent avoids or gives vague answers to these questions.

Identifying Red Flags in Realtors

Not all agents have your best interests in mind. Watch out for these common red flags:

High-pressure sales tactics : Phrases like “This deal expires in two hours” are a sign of an agent trying to rush you into a decision.

: Phrases like “This deal expires in two hours” are a sign of an agent trying to rush you into a decision. Hesitation to provide documentation : If an agent refuses to show you property documents upfront, that’s a major red flag. A legitimate agent will always present documents, such as the property title, before moving forward.

: If an agent refuses to show you property documents upfront, that’s a major red flag. A legitimate agent will always present documents, such as the property title, before moving forward. No written agreements : Professionals operate with contracts and signed agreements. If everything is verbal, it’s best to walk away.

: Professionals operate with contracts and signed agreements. If everything is verbal, it’s best to walk away. Unrealistic promises: If the deal sounds too good to be true, it probably is.

Beware of agents who make promises without backing them up with proper documentation or written contracts.

Reading Reviews and Verifying Testimonials

Online reviews can provide valuable insights, but only if you know what to look for. Authentic reviews often mention specific outcomes, projects, or locations. A pattern of repeat clients is another good sign of a trustworthy realtor.

However, avoid reviews that are overly generic or entirely positive—no business is flawless. Be cautious of fake profiles or reviews that lack detail. Authentic feedback is balanced and specific, giving a clear picture of the realtor’s strengths and weaknesses.

Partnerships with Developers: How They Impact Your Home Search

Many realtors partner with developers, which can benefit buyers by providing inside knowledge and access to better deals. However, be wary of agents who exclusively push one developer’s properties. Good agents are transparent and will show you a variety of options, even those from different developers.

Ask your realtor if they’re willing to show alternatives. A reputable agent should always be open to offering you several choices that match your preferences.

Additional Tips When Buying in a New Area

If you’re unfamiliar with the area you’re buying in, having the right realtor becomes even more critical. An experienced agent will not only help you find the right property but also provide valuable information about the neighborhood, including:

Local safety trends

Nearby amenities and schools

Rental demand and pricing

Best times to visit the area

If the realtor seems unfamiliar with these details or unable to visit the area with you, it’s a sign they may not be the right fit.

Fortitude Living Homes: A Model of Trust and Transparency

Fortitude Living Homes sets itself apart by offering more than just a sales pitch. They focus on guiding buyers through the entire process, offering:

Verified Listings : Only vetted properties with clean documents.

: Only vetted properties with clean documents. Full Due Diligence Support : Assistance with title checks, developer backgrounds, and approvals.

: Assistance with title checks, developer backgrounds, and approvals. Local Area Knowledge : Data-driven insights to help you make an informed decision.

: Data-driven insights to help you make an informed decision. Clear, Honest Communication: Transparent costs and no pressure.

Choosing the right realtor is essential for making informed, confident decisions when buying property. Fortitude Living Homes provides long-term support to ensure you find a property that truly fits your needs.