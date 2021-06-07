How to clean and organize your refrigerator, the most crucial section of your kitchen

They aren’t particularly glamorous, but there aren’t many pieces of furniture with which you interact more than your refrigerator. Refrigerators are crucial ever-presents in our day-to-day lives (and, let’s be honest, munchies), and a little TLC would be well-deserved.

How to clean, organize, and rationalize your refrigerator…

To refrigerate or not to refrigerate, that is the question.

The refrigerator just feels like the right place for food, but there are plenty of foods that are adversely affected by refrigeration. Refrigerating uncut avocadoes can cause them to harden rather than ripen, and melons can do the same.