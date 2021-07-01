How to add a pop of color to a bland palate when styling summer neutrals

Even if you’re a seasoned neutrals fan who appreciates all things calm and serene, chances are you’ll be at your most inventive in the height of summer, looking for new ways to spruce up your beige and spruce up your fawn floors.

“We appreciate longer days and want to instill a sense of leisure into our homes, reminding us of holiday travels,” says Tara Thallon, co-founder of Bound Concept, a new online modern design store offering a curated range of ‘objects of desire’ from rising designers.

Tall Bubble White Vase, £135; Cobra Double, £145; Cobra Uno, £95 (others from a range), Copenhagen Cobra Vases, Bound Concept

“Mix in tactile pieces to add rich texture and visual appeal to neutrals to keep them from feeling too bland. “Think handcrafted, imperfect pottery with rough surfaces, as well as accessories with strong, unique silhouettes that will catch attention,” Thallon recommends.

Consider incorporating natural materials alongside neutrals to heighten your sensation of serenity. “Jutes, rattans, and light woods all offer relaxing, natural tones that compliment neutral surroundings,” Thallon adds.

Rebel 3 Seater Sofa in Taupe Velvet, £1,099 (room set includes other items), SNUG

Working with cream, grey, and taupe tones, according to Jenna Choate, co-founder of Interior Fox, will allow you to create a basis that is easy to build atop, depending on the season or mood.

“Incorporate bursts of vivid color in the summer, or lush and earthy colors in the winter,” Choate recommends.

Oliver Bonas Hana Pink Recycled Cotton Throw, £29.50

“Choose a color that appeals to you the most. If you’re lost for ideas, check through your closet to see which colors you naturally gravitate toward,” Choate suggests.

“We think green and blue work well together because they represent the colors found outside and pair well with a neutral basis. Soft furniture, such as cushions, blankets, and rugs, can be used to introduce any color.

“Avoid utilizing the precise color for a look that appears effortless and instead. (This is a brief piece.)