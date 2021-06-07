How the Real-Life Experience of ‘Yellowstone’ Creator Taylor Sheridan Translates to the Dutton Ranch

Taylor Sheridan, the creator of Yellowstone, has viewers obsessed with the Dutton Ranch and all of its drama. Yellowstone has become one of cable television’s most popular dramas during its first three seasons.

Sheridan has struck a significant agreement with CBS Viacom to expand the Yellowstone world as a result of the show’s huge success. None of this would be conceivable if Sheridan’s real-life experience and passion to communicate his own experiences weren’t present.

The creator of ‘Yellowstone’ grew up on a Texas ranch.

Sheridan grew up on his family’s ranch near the little hamlet of Sheridan, Texas.