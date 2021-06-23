How Rome is getting back on her feet after she came and conquered

When fans celebrated at the start of the postponed UEFA Euro 2020 tournament in Rome, Italians had reason to rejoice. Apart from defeating Turkey 3-0, the country had achieved a far greater win, demonstrating that it was ready to welcome the rest of the world back.

Italy, the first country in Europe to be hit by the coronavirus, was on its knees 18 months ago.

However, the situation has drastically changed now. International borders are slowly opening, with many quarantine-free, long-haul travel corridors established with the United States, Canada, Japan, and the United Arab Emirates.

Although Italy has an amber status for UK visitors and non-essential travel restrictions remain in place in Ireland, it’s a reassuring indicator that one of our favorite vacation spots is on the right track.

The streets of Rome are quieter than normal when I arrive. Staff in fancy stores rearrange garments to pass the time until they can close up for the day, and waiters anxiously stand on the doorsteps of their restaurants, searching for tourists who never pass by.

Even in the early summer, Rome is usually crowded, with every trattoria table taken and not a single sliver of pavement left unoccupied. Authorities outlawed eating near fountains and fined anyone caught dressed like a gladiator a few years ago in an attempt to reduce overtourism.

But now no one can be found — not even a long-lost centurion. It’s as though I’ve arrived during the off-season on a lucky sunny day.

Things are, however, slowly changing.

“We are beginning to hear some foreign voices,” says Francesco Salvo, brand strategy manager for Sina Hotels, the country’s oldest family hotel group, which owns the Bernini Bristol in Rome. “And our bookings have been strong – primarily from France, Switzerland, Germany, and domestic travelers.”

The beautiful 147-year-old building lies in a prime location, presiding over Piazza Barberini. Water sprouts from the conch shell of a muscular merman at Bernini’s Fontana del Tritone, and the Spanish Steps are only a few minutes’ walk away. Inside, ancient works of art match the baroque sentiment. (This is a brief piece.)