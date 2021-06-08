How Ree and Ladd Drummond Will Celebrate Father’s Day This Year on ‘The Pioneer Woman’

Ree Drummond, actress of The Pioneer Woman, revealed how she and her husband, Ladd Drummond, will commemorate Father’s Day. This year, according to the Food Network chef, will be a little different from previous years. Drummond revealed her Father’s Day plans in the following video.

Ree reflected on the first time Ladd Drummond became a father.

Drummond says she and Ladd were overjoyed to become parents for the first time. She writes in her memoir, Black Heels to Tractor Wheels, that she was filled with emotion the minute Alex was born and began crying. She didn’t even notice tears were flowing down her face at the time.

Ladd was ecstatic when he first saw their baby, according to Drummond, but he was perplexed. According to The Accidental Country Girl, she overheard him on the phone with his late mother, Nan Drummond. “What do you do with girls?” he asked her at one point. Nan advised Drummond to do the “same thing you do with guys,” according to Drummond. Ladd was unsure how to interact with his baby child, but Nan informed him that he didn’t need to be concerned.

How will Ladd and Ree commemorate Father’s Day?

Drummond told her readers about how she hopes to spend Father’s Day with Ladd. She mentioned that she will prepare a large supper to commemorate Ladd’s birthday. On her website, she expresses her delight that the entire family will be able to spend time with Ladd.

Getting everyone together has been difficult.

Alex and Paige have relocated, while Todd and Bryce are focusing on their athletic pursuits. On The Pioneer Woman website, Drummond adds, “I’m delighted we all get to celebrate Ladd together this year, like we did when the kids were younger.”

Drummond says she plans to have a nice supper for Ladd on Father’s Day to honor him. Drummond adds, “He honestly would choose a plate of great food over any material thing in the world.” “It makes things a lot easier!”

… This is a condensed version of the narrative. I hope you found it entertaining.