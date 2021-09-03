How one mother overcame the obstacles of being a parent to develop a lifestyle brand.

Angela J. Kim’s ascent to fame as a blogger is a fascinating tale of bravery and determination. She started her blog, Mommy Diary, as a way to show her interest in writing, and now it earns her a six-figure income.

Angela’s major ambition when she started her blog was not to become a published writer or creator. As a stay-at-home parent caring for two young children, she used her writing skills to help her recover from postpartum depression and anxiety.

Mommy Diary has grown in popularity in recent years thanks to Angela’s personable style of sharing her journey and ideas on parenthood.

Mommy Diary publishes blog postings about motherhood, lifestyle, home improvement, and travel, among other things.

Angela offers various suggestions for significant life events for mothers, such as baby showers, children’s first birthdays, and other milestones. She also uses Instagram to share elements of her story in the form of words and photos.

Angela has collaborated with some large lifestyle brands, promoting any of their products and services that may be valuable to her readers and their families, thanks to the success of her website and personal brand.

Angela has been featured on lifestyle websites such as Popsugar, Healthline, and Mother.ly as a result of her exceptional work on her blogs.

Angela has dabbled in podcasting in addition to writing. She enjoys interviewing experts on a variety of issues that will be of interest to her audience.

Angela recently chatted with marital and family therapist Michelle Tangeman about postpartum depression and anxiety, as well as Dr Jenny Wang about intergenerational trauma and Asian-American mental health.

Angela had to battle postpartum depression on her own before finding the thing that gave her a sense of purpose and fulfillment.

Elise, her first child, was identified with SYNGAP1, a mutant protein that causes a delay in intellectual ability in children. Another baby was on the way a year after Angela gave birth to Elise, and the stress and strain mounted for Angela.

Angela’s second pregnancy was difficult for her because she was still adjusting to being a parent to a child with special needs. Her husband’s job schedule was also highly busy, which added to her dissatisfaction. “The summary has come to an end.”