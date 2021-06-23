How Old Is Michael Langdon in ‘American Horror Story: Apocalypse’?

Any child born in a “Murder House” is destined for mischief. Michael Langdon, it turns out, was the son of Satan and the mastermind of American Horror Storyseason 8’s apocalypse.

Although he appears smart and mature, this guy has aged faster than the average person. From numerous seasons of the award-winning series American Horror Story, here’s all we know about this character.

During the filming of ‘Murder House,’ fans of ‘American Horror Story’ met Michael Langdon.

A few memorable characters appeared in American Horror Story: Murder House. This includes the “Rubber Man,” who was responsible for Vivien Harmon’s pregnancy. Despite the fact that her son is only briefly shown during this season, fans have learnt that the father of this child is not her husband, Ben, or the ghost, Tate.

This infant, named Michael, turns out to be the offspring of Satan, with a singular goal of destroying the world. That began with the assassination of his nanny in the first season’s finale.

This figure was 3 years old when he murdered the nanny, according to fans. As a result of his nefarious intent, he aged differently in the second season of American Horror Story: Apocalypse.

How old is Michael Langdon in ‘American Horror Story: Apocalypse’

Thanks to a recap from Constance Langdon, viewers learned exactly what they missed since they last saw this character. Yes, she took the boy in after his ‘parents” died, but the death of the nanny was just the beginning. It turns out, this character had a habit of clinging to death.

He murdered a priest. He tried to strangle his grandmother. Eventually, Constance just gave up and killed herself inside the Murder House. That wasn’t before she discovered that this character aged several years seemingly overnight, saying he seemed like he was in a… This story is a short summary. Hope you enjoyed.