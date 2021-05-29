How Old Is Kanan Stark in the Prequel ‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’?

Power Book III: Raising Kanan, the third Power spinoff, is almost here. The show is set in the 1990s and follows a young Kanan Stark (Mekai Curtis), who grows up to become a mobster in the original series, who was played by 50 Cent. In a voiceover in the video, the rapper says, “You already know how my sh*t ended,” referring to his character’s gruesome demise in the fifth season. “This is where it all began.” But, in Power Book III: Raising Kanan, how old is Kanan Stark? Here’s how to find out.

In a Q&A session, Courtney Kemp disclosed Kanan Stark’s age.

Courtney Kemp, the creator and showrunner of Power Book III: Raising Kanan, had an Instagram Live Q&A session in May to answer questions about the spinoff.

The sitcom will begin on July 18 and would “hopefully” run for six seasons, according to Kemp. She stated, “We have a lot of story to tell since we’re starting it with him at age 15, so there’s plenty of places to go with that show before you meet Kanan where you met him in Power.”

Kanan grew born in South Jamaica Queens, reared mostly by his mother, Raquel “Raq” Thomas, a cocaine dealer with extensive connections in New York, according to Deadline. At one point in the trailer, she advises her kid, “You need to keep out of grown people’s business.” Kanan, on the other hand, is dead set on joining her in the business.

Kemp continued in the Instagram Live, “You should be [excited for the show].” “Raising Kanan has been incredible.”

Will 50 Cent be the narrator of ‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’?

After that, there will be two additional ‘Power’ spinoffs.

Power Book IV: Force will be released after Raising Kanan. That show follows Tommy Egan as he tries to rebuild his life after relocating from New York…. This is a condensed version of the narrative. I hope you found it entertaining.