How much money did Jussie Smollett make on ‘Empire’?

Jussie Smollett, who was found guilty of felony disorderly conduct charges in Chicago on Thursday after orchestrating a racist and homophobic attack on himself in 2019, made a fortune from his previous co-starring role in “Empire.”

HuffPost reported in 2019 that the 39-year-old actor was paid $65,000 per episode for the Fox drama series’ fifth season, which ran from 2018 to 2019, citing a “well-placed source.”

On average, each season of “Empire” has 18 episodes, so he would have earned roughly $1.17 million in total.

However, according to The Hollywood Reporter, Smollett, who played artist Jamal Lyon on “Empire,” earned twice as much in the fifth season.

Smollett’s compensation climbed as the program became a sensation, according to the source, after he was paid between $40,000 and $50,000 each episode during the first season of the show in 2015. Season 5 paid the actor up to $125,000 every episode, for a total of $2.25 million for the season.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, the California native has a net worth of $500,000.

Smollett last appeared on “Empire” in Season 5 before being written off the show owing to legal issues stemming from his claim of being the victim of a racist and homophobic attack.

In Chicago on Thursday, the actor was found guilty of five of six charges of felony disorderly conduct for filing a “false” police report on Jan. 29, 2019, in which he claimed he was assaulted by two individuals who hurled insults at him and tied a noose around his neck.

In February of that year, weeks after Smollett claimed he was attacked, he was acquitted on a sixth count of lying to a detective.

The actor faked the attack because he was disgruntled with his pay on “Empire,” according to Chicago police, but Smollett has repeatedly disputed this.

Smollett has a music career in addition to his acting job. “I Wanna Love You” and “You’re So Beautiful” are two songs he co-wrote for the “Empire” soundtrack. “The Poisoned Hearts Club,” Smollett’s first EP record, was published in 2012. He signed a recording contract with Columbia Records three years later. “Sum of My Music,” his debut studio album, was published in 2018 on his own label Music of Sound.

Smollett paid $1.69 million for a 7,573-square-foot property in Los Angeles in 2016.

He lost $30,000 on the property when he sold it in July 2019.

Smollett came out as gay in public.