How much do Covid tests cost at airports, and how long do they take to get results?

When it comes to going on vacation, there’s usually a long list of things to do, and getting a Covid test is now on that list.

Depending on where you’re going, there are a variety of tests available, and there are plenty of sites where you can receive them.

However, the greatest option for getting the proper one for travel and ensuring that you have your results on time is at the airport.

Here’s what the UK’s major airports have to offer, as well as how much they cost and how long it will take you to get your results:

Collinson and Randox testing are available at Manchester Airport, however fees and turnaround times vary.

Collinson has a £55.20 RT PCR (Reverse-Transcription Polymerase Chain Reaction) test that produces results in 48 hours.

However, if you require speedier results, Randox offers three more options. They range from £60 for next-day results to £70 for results delivered within 12 hours to £95 for results delivered within three hours.

Collinson offers a £68 RT LAMP (Reverse-Transcription Loop-Mediated Isothermal Amplification) test that provides results in 90 minutes. The Randox version costs £70 and has a 90-minute turnaround time.

The Rapid Antigen testing from Collinson and Randox both deliver findings in under an hour. Collinson’s, on the other hand, is less expensive, costing £32 versus £39.

Collinson’s Antibody test costs £32 and provides results in 60 minutes, compared to Randox’s £39 test that provides results in 48 hours.

Departing passengers can use ExpressTest’s two locations at Birmingham Airport: a walk-in in the South Terminal and a drive-through in Car Park 7.

The PCR with Fit to Fly Certification promises results by 10 p.m. UK time the same day, but it can take up to 48 hours and costs £59.

Their Lateral Flow Antigen, which costs £35, promises results in about 30 minutes. It’s exclusively accessible through the drive-through.

Tests must be scheduled in advance via the ExpressTest website.

Travellers are urged to check the Government website here to see what tests the country they are visiting accepts.

To your test, you must bring your passport.

At the East Midlands Airport, both Randox and Collinson offer tests, however pricing and turnaround times differ.

The results of the Randox RT PCR test are available the next day. “The summary has come to an end.”