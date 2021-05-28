How John Krasinski Persuaded Wife Emily Blunt to Appear in ‘A Quiet Place Part II’

It’s difficult to conceive a sequel to A Quiet Place without John Krasinski or Emily Blunt. However, neither actor was interested in reprising their roles for the sequel, according to Krasinski.

After considerable hesitation, Krasinski agreed to participate in the project. Blunt, on the other hand, needed a bit more persuasion, as he recently disclosed.

With the film “A Quiet Place,” John Krasinski established himself as a director.

Krasinski made the transition from actor to filmmaker with Brief Interviews with Hideous Men in 2009. He is best recognized for his portrayal as Jim Halpert on The Office. Other films on which he worked include Promised Land and The Hollars.

Krasinksi, on the other hand, created a name for himself as a writer/producer/director with his 2018 smash thriller A Quiet Place. He plays Lee Abbott in the film, a father who is battling to keep his family alive in a planet overtaken by aliens who hunt and murder via sound. His real-life wife, Blunt, plays Lee’s wife Evelyn Abbott.

In this theater, they can hear you scream in ‘A Quiet Place Part II.’

A Quiet Place was a box office hit, grossing over $340 million dollars. A Golden Globe nomination for Best Original Score and an Academy Award nomination for Best Sound Editing were also given to the picture.

John Krasinksi had no intention of making a sequel to ‘A Quiet Place.’

Despite the film’s enormous success, Krasinski and Blunt had no intention of developing a sequel. Krasinski admitted to Gayle King on CBS This Morning that he first turned down the studio when they approached him about the movie.

He told King, “When Paramount asked me to do another one, I said, ‘I don’t think I could ever produce anything as personal.” “I know it sounds strange when you see the poster and I say… This is a condensed version of the narrative. I hope you found it entertaining.