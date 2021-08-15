How Jodie Comer rose from the streets of Waterloo to become Hollywood’s hottest property.

Jodie Comer has progressed significantly since her one-off roles in Holby City and Waterloo Road.

She is now appearing alongside Ryan Reynolds in the comic action flick Free Guy, which will be released later this month.

Jodie grew raised in Childwall, and when she returns to the UK, she still stays with her mother, father, and brother at their family home.

Her father works as a sports massage therapist for Everton FC, and her brother is a Huddersfield FC analyst.

Jodie, 28, attended Woolton’s St Julie’s Catholic High School, where she was a classmate of Katarina Johnson-Thompson, a great athlete.

Jodie’s route to success began when she was left out of the school talent contest.

She was set to perform a dance routine from the hit Broadway musical Chicago with her school friends when she was 14, but she was kicked out after missing practices to go on a family vacation.

Instead, she elected to do a monologue, which led to her being encouraged to pursue an acting career.

Her first professional acting job came as a result of a theater teacher directing her to audition for a BBC Radio production, and her career has since grown from strength to strength.

Jodie debuted in the hospital drama The Royal Today in 2008, followed by one-off performances in Holby City and Waterloo Road.

She then starred in the TV shows Justice and Silent Witness before landing her breakout role in My Mad Fat Diary as Chloe.

Jodie’s role as the outspoken Kate Parks in BBC’s Doctor Foster catapulted her into the spotlight.

Her portrayal as Villanelle in Killing Eve, however, earned her international acclaim.

For her role as the perfectly dressed, comic serial murderer, the Liverpool actress gained critical acclaim and even won a BAFTA for Leading Actress at the 2019 awards ceremony.

Jodie is presently working on many feature projects, rather than television.

She is now appearing alongside Ryan Reynolds and Taika Waititi in the Hollywood picture Free Guy.

A bank teller discovers he is a background player in an open-world video game and decides to become one in the film.