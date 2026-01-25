How Harry Styles Lives London Life: From Biking to Hidden Gems

Harry Styles’ London lifestyle offers a mix of low-key activities and celebrity charm, proving he’s just like any other Londoner—at least in the way he enjoys the city’s pleasures. Whether it’s cycling around on a Lime bike or sharing a quiet moment with Zoë Kravitz, Styles continues to immerse himself in everyday London life, even when surrounded by the glitz of fame.

Romantic Getaways and Iconic Adventures

The couple, Styles and Kravitz, have garnered attention as they explore romantic cities together, including Rome and Berlin. Their relationship was further thrust into the spotlight after a public rendezvous in Soho, London, at Rita’s, an American-style bistro. Observers noted the duo was “snogging like teenagers,” unfazed by the public eye. A source revealed the pair walked into the venue hand-in-hand after Kravitz attended a nearby premiere, further affirming their affection and the intimate nature of their date.

Beyond romantic dates, Styles’ interactions with London are just as accessible and laid-back as anyone else’s. The singer, who became a fan of Lime bikes in recent years, frequently zips around the city on these eco-friendly rides. He’s been seen riding through the streets of London with friends like James Corden, and even with ex-girlfriend Taylor Russell, making Lime bikes nearly as iconic as the singer himself. Celebrities such as Kate Hudson and Stella McCartney have also embraced the same transportation mode, solidifying its place as a trendy and practical way to navigate the city.

Harry’s Wholesome Pursuits: Wild Swimming and Croissant Hunts

Not content to stick to the city’s usual attractions, Styles indulges in outdoor activities like wild swimming, a hobby he doesn’t save for the warmer months. He was spotted in December 2023 at Hampstead Heath ponds with Russell, emerging from the frigid water looking notably unfazed by the cold. For those wanting to replicate Styles’ aquatic adventures, London offers various spots like the Hackney West Reservoir and Beckenham Place Park’s Georgian swimming lake.

Styles also stays true to his love of food—no celebrity privileges here. Instead of relying on delivery services, Styles has been seen picking up takeaway orders in person. Once, he was spotted carrying bags of Maido sushi in St John’s Wood, showing an appreciation for quality food, whether it’s a sushi run or his reported croissant hunt around the city. Local bakeries like KURO Bakery in Notting Hill have been noted as some of his preferred stops for the perfect pastry, a true testament to his search for the finest in every corner of London.

He also doesn’t shy away from embracing the city’s emerging trends. For instance, in February 2024, Styles made a surprise appearance at Kenilworth Road stadium to watch the Luton Town vs Manchester United match, blending in among regular football fans. With football’s growing popularity and the increase in women’s football viewership, attending games has become the chic new activity for those in-the-know.

And when it comes to fashion, Styles continues to showcase his signature androgynous style, mixing it up with his partner. Previously, he swapped clothes with Taylor Russell, and he’s expected to do the same with Kravitz. His approach to dressing is just another element of his low-key but stylish persona in London.

In the end, Styles shows that it’s not about the limelight but embracing the city’s simple pleasures—be it cycling around on a Lime, picking up food on foot, or even sneaking in a cheeky kiss at a Soho bar. All of this, combined with his laid-back yet trendsetting style, provides a blueprint for living a fun, fashionable, and accessible London life.