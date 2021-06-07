How Gabrielle Dennis Reacted to the Backlash Following Her Whitney Houston Acting

Fans of Whitney Houston are ready to condemn any actor who attempts to portray her in a film or television project. Gabrielle Dennis, star of The Game, has firsthand experience with this. She received a lot of backlash for her role as Houston in The Bobby Brown Story.

In ‘The Bobby Brown Story,’ Gabrielle Dennis plays Whitney Houston.

Dennis was well aware that accepting the role of Houston in The Bobby Brown Story was a gamble. Houston and Brown’s marriage was documented in a two-part television movie that premiered on BET in 2017.

She described it as one of the most difficult trials of her career at the time. She told ESSENCE, “It’s on a platform that’s our platform, so it’ll get a fresh set of eyeballs and a heightened degree of attention.” Regardless, she described her role as “The Voice” as a great honor. More importantly, she learned more about Houston as a person rather than a celebrity, which she considers to be the most fulfilling aspect.

Houston’s personality, she observed, was “fun.” “I think the most enjoyable aspect was the research. Learning how much of a fun-loving, kind person she was, who always had her friends’ backs and loved to laugh [was enjoyable]. The study was the most meaningful to me because I felt like I was getting closer to her in my own way.”

The performer claims she was under a lot of pressure to do well in her role as Whitney Houston.

Fans praised Dennis’ performance as Houston, calling it “one of the best on-screen performances in a biopic.” However, doubt about her ability to deliver surfaced before to production and amid casting confirmations. Many people questioned Dennis’ likeness to the legendary singer. There were also concerns about Dennis’ ability to mock Houston… This is a condensed version of the narrative. I hope you found it entertaining.