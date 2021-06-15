How Did Keanu Reeves Get His Hollywood Fame?

Keanu Reeves is as popular as ever these days. With films like River’s Edge and Bill and Ted’s Excellent Adventure, the actor initially broke through in the mid-to-late 1980s. And now, fans of the John Wick franchise can’t get enough of Reeves. But for the actor, it’s been a long and winding road. So, how did he get renowned to begin with?

Keanu Reeves’ career began in a very basic way.

According to his IMdB page, Reeves’ first screen appearance was as a co-host on Going Great in 1982. For the Toronto resident, the Canadian children’s show proved to be an excellent training ground. In the year 2020, a video of the future movie star questioning guests at a teddy bear convention went viral. It’s also a look at how young Reeves had to start from the bottom up in his acting career.

Following that, he made his television debut as an adolescent client on the long-running Canadian sitcom Hangin’ In. Reeves also featured in advertisements, in two episodes of TV’s Night Heat as a thug and a mugger, and in a 1985 episode of Comedy Factory as a thug and a mugger. He made his big-screen debut the following year in Youngblood, followed by a few TV movies and ultimately his first main role in 1988’s Permanent Record.

In the 1990s, he developed into a fantastic leading man.

Bill and Ted’s Excellent Adventure, released in 1989, launched Reeves into the mainstream of Hollywood. The actor quickly rose to the A-list in the 1990s. His film My Own Private Idaho earned him some respect from the independent sector as well as critics. Meanwhile, the film Point Break gave audiences their first glimpse of Reeves’ future as an action star. By 1994’s Speed, the actor had cemented his reputation as a reliable leading man.

