How Anna Wintour Displayed Her ‘Great Sense of Humor’ About ‘The Devil Wears Prada’

The Devil Wears Prada was released in theaters 15 years ago. Anne Hathaway and Emily Blunt, two rising talents, drew attention to the successful film. However, many people flocked to watch it in the hopes of learning more about a well-known real-life figure: Anna Wintour. What was the reaction of the fashion magnate to the film?

The Devil Wears Prada is based on a true story about working at Vogue magazine.

The Devil Wears Prada was first released in 2003 as a novel. Lauren Weisberger’s novel depicts the narrative of Andy, a young lady who begins working for a prestigious fashion magazine. The book spends a lot of time focusing on Andy’s relationship with her boss, Miranda Priestly.

The Devil Wears Prada was adapted into a film by Fox a few years after the book was published. Andy was played by Hathaway, and Miranda was played by Meryl Streep. Despite many differences from the text, the film was a success. It was even nominated for two Academy Awards.

Anna Wintour attended a sneak peek of the film.

Weisberger said that her experiences working as editor-in-chief Wintour’s assistant at Vogue inspired The Devil Wears Prada in part. Despite the fact that it is a work of fiction, some see the book as a window into the genuine mentality of the ubiquitous editor and the company’s culture.

Wintour went to see the movie, which surprised some. In 2021, screenwriter Aline Brosh McKenna told Entertainment Weekly, “Anna came to the first screening in New York.” “She sat right in front of me and [director]David [Frankel] with her daughter and was dressed in Prada, demonstrating her excellent sense of humour!”

Meryl Streep made no attempt to imitate Anna Wintour.