‘House Of Gucci’: New Teaser with Adam Driver and Lady Gaga Is Now Available [Watch].

The highly anticipated film “House of Gucci” has received a new teaser. Lady Gaga warns of imminent bloodshed, while Adam Driver talks about greed.

Driver, who plays Maurizio Gucci in the crime thriller film, can be seen dancing with Gaga, who plays Patrizia Reggiani, at a party in a video shared on YouTube by Silverbird Film Distribution on Wednesday.

The next scene shows Al Pacino, who plays Aldo Gucci, at a lakeside, surrounded by ostensibly business people, toasting with a glass of wine.

“We are a family business; it is an empire plus style power,” Driver continues.

He goes on to remark that Gucci is like cake, and that once you try it, you’ll want more.

“And then you’ll want the entire thing for yourself,” he continues.

Gaga makes a threat in the next scene, claiming, “Gucci doesn’t need any blood.”

“What game are you playing?” the driver inquires.

“Can you keep a secret father?” Gaga asks a priest in a church at the end of the teaser.

Fans praised the actors in the comments area for their outstanding performance.

“One of the fans said,” one of the fans said “Every time I learn something new about this film, it takes my breath away. I’m looking forward to seeing it at the theater.” “Adam and Gaga are coming for those Oscars,” another fan said. The film is based on the true incident of Italian socialite Reggiani, who was found guilty of ordering the assassination of her ex-husband. Jared Leto, Salma Hayek, Camille Cottin, Jeremy Irons, Reeve Carney, and Mehdi Nebbou also star. Ridley Scott is in charge of the direction.

The trailer for the film was released in July by the official Twitter account for the film, and it depicts the plotting that took place in the late 1980s, prior to the assassination.

The film “House of Gucci” will be released exclusively in theaters on November 24.

Gaga is presently filming her own untitled documentary, directed by Terry Richardson, in addition to working on this project.

In contrast, Driver will appear in the films “65” and “White Noise.” Both films are now in post-production and are scheduled to be released in 2022.