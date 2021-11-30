‘House Of Gucci’ is a ‘insult to the legacy,’ according to the Gucci family.

The Gucci family has issued a statement criticizing Ridley Scott’s “House of Gucci” for what they feel is an incorrect portrayal of them.

Following the film’s release, the heirs of Aldo Gucci, who served as chairman of the Gucci fashion house for over 30 years (from 1953 to 1986), claimed that the filmmakers “did not bother to consult” them before portraying Aldo (played by Al Pacino) and the Gucci family as “thugs, ignorant, and insensitive to the world around them,” according to Variety.

They went on to say that “House of Gucci” gave the protagonists of well-known events “a tone and an attitude that never belonged to them.”

“This is tremendously distressing from a human standpoint, as well as an insult to the brand’s current legacy,” the statement said.

“House of Gucci,” which opened in theaters last week, tells the story of Patrizia Reggiani (Lady Gaga), a Milanese socialite who spent nearly two decades in prison for paying a hitman to kill her ex-husband, Maurizio Gucci (Adam Driver).

The film also delves into the complexities of the family’s intricate business and interactions.

The statement slammed the film and its cast members for depicting Reggiani as “a victim attempting to survive in a masculine and male chauvinist business culture,” insisting that this “couldn’t be further from the truth” because they have always been “inclusive.”

Several women occupied prominent positions at the corporation during the 1980s, when the film is set, according to the statement. According to the family, they include the president of Gucci America, the head of worldwide PR and communications, and a member of the Gucci America board of directors.

“Gucci is a family that lives in honor of its ancestors’ work, and whose memory does not deserve to be sullied in order to present an inaccurate spectacle that does not do justice to its heroes.” The Gucci family reserves the right to take action to safeguard their reputation, image, and dignity, as well as those of their loved ones, according to the statement.

An alleged insider told Variety that the Gucci family has taken no legal action against film director Scott’s Scott Free Productions and Universal at this time.

Reggiani had previously accused Scott of "taking the identity of a family," and Scott responded last week.