Hours Before Her Death, an Instagram Influencer Posts a Terrifying Message

Jlia Hennessy Cayuela, a Brazilian Instagram star, died in a car accident last week, just days after publishing a heartbreaking image on the social media platform.

“Life is short, let’s be crazy – myself, you, god, and the road,” she captioned a photo on Instagram. My dreams are the same as yours.”

The 22-year-old, who has over 330,00 Instagram followers, and her husband, Daniel Cayuela, were involved in a motorcycle accident in So José dos Pinhais, Brazil, on Thursday, according to the New York Post.

According to the outlet, the Federal Highway Police of Parana and Ecovia believe a truck was crossing the BR-277 road near So José dos Pinhais when the cycling couple T-boned into the side of the vehicle.

In critical condition, Jlia was evacuated to a Parana hospital. According to a story by Brazilian news outlet O Tempo, she died of abrupt heart arrest shortly after arriving.

Daniel, a self-made entrepreneur with over 110,000 followers, was also gravely injured and had shoulder surgery. He is still in critical condition.

According to the New York Post, the pair, who had been married for four years, frequently posted their motorcycle exploits on their various social media pages.

Prior to the incident, they both posted the identical photo to their Instagram accounts, showing them posing in front of a large, yellow sign in the town of Capo Bonito while wearing helmets.

According to the O Tempo report, one follower suggested that Jlia’s last post’s caption was a foreshadowing.

According to the source, the person added, “From the phrase she put in the photo, it looked like she knew she was going to pass away.” “In recordings, Jlia even mentioned that the roads along which the couple traveled were particularly windy and that the twists in the way made her queasy. It is possible to observe that there was a lot of fog on the route in some of the recordings.”

Jlia was laid to rest Saturday in Belo Horizonte, Minas Gerais, the couple’s home state. Hundreds of admirers and loved ones turned out for the funeral procession.