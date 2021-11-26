Hours after the lights were turned on, the Christmas tree was knocked down.

Just hours after the lights were turned on, a Christmas tree in Merseyside was already taken down.

The Formby lights were switched on last night, and the town was decked out in holiday decorations from head to toe.

Despite Formby Parish Council’s best efforts, the Christmas tree has already fallen over, accompanied with a big snowman.

“Not even a day later, he’s [the snowman]taken a tumble,” one village resident, who wished to remain unidentified, told The Washington Newsday. I’d prefer to believe it was due to a case of too much mulled wine, rather than that he was knocked over.” The Christmas tree is horizontal on top of a wooden fence on the roundabout of Chapel Lane and Three Turns Lane, with the snowman resting on the barrier outside Formby Pool on Brows Lane.

It is now unknown whether the decorations were damaged by antisocial behavior or if the weather was to blame for the town’s decorations collapsing.

“Obviously, we are disappointed about the two Christmas structures being out of position overnight,” Formby Parish Council member Bob McCann told The Washington Newsday.

“I’m waiting to hear from our contractors to see if the wind played a role or if it was the result of antisocial behavior.”