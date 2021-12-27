Honey Boo Boo’s Family Celebrates Christmas, But Where Is Mama June?

Mama June Shannon was not to be found during her family’s Christmas celebrations in Georgia.

Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson, 16, shared a pair of black-and-white images of her and her family on Christmas Day on Instagram on Sunday.

In addition to Alana, her sisters Jessica “Chubbs” Shannon, 25, and Lauryn “Pumpkin” Shannon-Efird, 21, were photographed. Josh Efird, 25, Lauryn’s husband, and their children Ella Grace, 4, and Bentley Jameson, 5 months, were also seen in the family photos. They were all dressed in red shirts with gingerbread man designs on them.

“Merry Christmas!” exclaims the narrator. In the caption, the former “Toddlers & Tiaras” star wrote.

Pumpkin had already posted the colorful version of the snaps, as well as other photos from their Christmas Day activities. The youngsters appeared to be having a good time unwrapping their gifts in several of the images.

Lauryn wrote, “Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays from the Efirds,” tagging everyone in the photos.

The reality TV stars’ posts drew the attention of their fans and followers, who extended holiday pleasantries to the family.

Some people, though, couldn’t help but wonder where their 42-year-old mother was because she wasn’t in any of the images.

One inquired, “Where is Mama June?”

“Merry Christmas to all of you, but where has Momma June gone?” another has been added.

Another user speculated that Mama June might be in “rehab,” but other followers swiftly debunked the theory, claiming that the divisive matriarch had not relapsed.

Some followers stated that Mama June’s absence from the images shouldn’t be a big deal because the family didn’t discuss it. One of the sisters, Anna “Chickadee” Shannon, 27, was also absent, although no one mentioned her in the comments section.

When their family’s reality show, “Mama June: From Not to Hot,” returns for Season 6, fans may get some answers. Mama June appeared to have disclosed the debut date of the new installment via social media last week.

Fans swamped the comments section of Mama June’s TikTok video promoting a candle company with inquiries about their TV show. Mama June didn’t hesitate to respond to the inquiry at the moment.

“When are you going to bless my TV again, Queen?” one of the fans inquired.

The reality star instantly responded, “March or April.”

“From Not to Hot” has yet to receive an official declaration from We TV declaring its renewal. Mama, however. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.