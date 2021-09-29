Honey Boo Boo, 16, formally announces her relationship on Instagram and refers to her boyfriend as “Bae.”

Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson just announced her relationship with Dralin Carswell on Instagram.

On Monday, the former “Here Comes Honey Boo Boo” star, 16, shared a photo of herself with Dralin, 20, on Instagram. Both were wearing gray shirts with the slogan “That’s How I Roll” emblazoned on them in the photo.

Alana and Dralin were both smiling and holding hands in the picture. In the photo’s text, she referred to her partner as “bae.” Alana, on the other hand, promptly erased the post once it was posted.

She captioned the now-deleted shot, “Spooky season.”

It’s unknown why Alana removed the post so swiftly. However, before she removed the message and published it on Twitter, some internet users were able to capture a screenshot of it.

“Honeybooboo is dating!!! The netizen humorously wrote, “Cuffing season has here!!” “Also, she completely missed the chance to indicate she had a booboo… as if it were so simple??? How did she manage to avoid it? It’s a double pun because it’s Halloween.”

Several internet users expressed their happiness for Alana. Because Honey Boo Boo is already 16, they think it’s fine for her to start dating.

“Congratulations to her. One person said, “She looks adorable.”

“Adorable! With a red heart emoji, another person responded, “Happiness is the key of life.”

After turning 16, Alana announced her love with Dralin earlier this month. In the wake of allegations that she is dating a 20-year-old college student, she modified her relationship status on her private Facebook account to show that she is “in a relationship.”

Lauryn “Pumpkin” Shannon-Efird, her older sister and guardian, also confirmed her dating status.

“She does have a little boyfriend who comes over and whatnot, like, for dinners and stuff, and he’s extremely respectful.” Lauren told Entertainment Tonight, “Everyone approves of him.”

“Having a boyfriend is nice. During the interview, Alana said, “I enjoy it.”

Alana and her boyfriend have been dating for six months and she doesn’t mind the four-year age difference, according to The Blast. Alana’s boyfriend is quiet and already feels like “one of the family,” according to a source who spoke to The Sun.

Alana previously told Teen Vogue that she doesn’t have any pals other than her boyfriend. People around the reality star said things like, “Oh, my God, I’m friends with Honey Boo Boo.”

“I don’t really trust anyone, so I don’t have any friends,” the TLC performer added.