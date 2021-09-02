Honey Boo Boo, 16, Clarifies Her Relationship Status Following Reports That She Is Dating A 20-Year-Old College Student.

Based on her newest social media gesture, Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson appears to be focusing on making her love life public.

Page Six said Wednesday that the reality star, who turned 16 on Sunday, has modified her status on her private Facebook account to reflect that she is “in a relationship” amid claims that she is dating a 20-year-old college student.

Alana also updated her cover photo to a selfie she shot with her supposed boyfriend Dralin Carswell, who replied on the photo in the comments area with the word “bae” and a heart emoji.

Dralin reportedly initially altered his Facebook status in March, indicating that their connection began earlier this year.

Lauryn “Pumpkin” Shannon-Efird, Alana’s older sister and current guardian, stated in May that her younger sister was dating. She stated at the time that Honey Boo Boo’s boyfriend is well-liked by the entire family.

“She does have a little boyfriend who comes over and whatnot, like, for dinners and stuff, and he’s extremely respectful.” Lauryn told Entertainment Tonight, “Everyone approves of him.”

“It’s fantastic having a boyfriend,” Alana, who was also present for the exclusive interview, added.

It appeals to me.”

According to The Blast, additional details about Honey Boo Boo and her family have begun to surface this week after the couple has been together for six months. Honey Boo Boo’s family does not mind the four-year age gap.

According to the magazine, Dralin was described as a quiet person at the start of their relationship, but he’s now like “one of the family,” quoting a source who talked exclusively to The Sun about Alana and the college student’s romance this week.

Alana and her boyfriend are both 16 years old, which is the legal age of consent in Georgia. Page Six reached out to the former “Toddlers & Tiaras” star’s rep for comment, but received no answer right away.

The revelation comes just a week after Alana’s Teen Vogue cover story was published. She addressed the body shamers in her tell-all, as well as her determination to move on from her Honey Boo Boo days.

“You want to despise me just because I have a little extra meat on my bones?” I’ll never be a victim of body shaming…. She stated, “I don’t understand why people think this way.”

Alana then proceeded to. Brief News from Washington Newsday.