Homotopia is a six-night gay theatre festival in Liverpool.

The annual Homotopia festival will bring six evenings of gay theatre to Liverpool.

From Thursday, October 28 to Sunday, November 14, the UK’s longest-running lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender arts and culture festival will host a diverse range of activities commemorating the LGBT+ community.

Six back-to-back LGBT concerts in Liverpool’s Unity Theatre are part of the lineup, with the first one starting on Tuesday, November 2.

The theme of Homotopia 2021 is ‘Coming Out,’ a rallying cry for the LGBT+ community to tell their own experiences and take ownership of their own narrative, as well as a show of solidarity for artists and cultural institutions following months of lockdown.

Tabby Lamb, a non-binary writer and performer, presents The Village Hall, a sequel to their critically acclaimed piece Since U Been Gone.

The touching drama features showtunes and addresses rural loneliness and intergenerational queerness.

The Lower Thorpe Players, a theatre troupe wanting to turn their small village into a theatrical metropolis, are the center of The Village Hall, a staged reading of a work in progress.

However, there are proposals for a high-speed train line to run right through the heart of their community, and opposition against it is weakening. It’s up to the players to move on with their plans to commemorate their idyllic rural setting. Is it possible for the show to continue? Tuesday, November 2nd, 7.30pm, Unity Theatre Regards, Sincerely Yours Sincerely is a play by Quick Duck Theatre about Will Jackson, who has stolen 300 second-class stamps from the post office by accident.

But he’s not squandering them; instead, he’s putting them to good use. He’ll be writing letters.

Stamp collecting has never looked more appealing, from reuniting with old pals and ex-boyfriends to run-ins with John Lewis’ marketing department.

Wednesday, November 3 at 7.30 p.m., Unity Theatre

HEART

This one-woman show is performed by Jade Anouka for misfits and everyone who has ever felt ‘different.’

Our protagonist, told in poetry and based on a true story, is attempting to follow her heart. But knowing how to deal with a beast might be difficult at times.

HEART is a fiery journey of words and rhythms that exposes our shared humanity.