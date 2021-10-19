Homes in front of Liverpool’s largest mosque were rejected as part of a development plan.

A controversial plan to build homes directly in front of one of Liverpool’s most important mosques was denied.

Kenneth Guy’s plans would have resulted in the construction of 11 dwellings on land off Rosebery Street, near the Al Rahma Mosque.

Members of the council’s planning committee, however, unanimously rejected the plans this morning, claiming that the four-story structures would be out of character with the surrounding region.

The judgment is a major victory for opponents of the idea, who have been outspoken in their opposition to both the plans and a related arrangement that would transfer property ownership from the city council to Mr Guy.

Following a decision by the planning committee to grant approval in 2018, construction work has already begun on site.

However, crucial legal documents that would have finalized the judgment and certified the developer’s financial commitments were never completed.

As a result, after hearing that workers were on site at the beginning of this year, council enforcement authorities put a halt to development.

The land’s ownership status is also unsettled as a result of today’s ruling.

The existing owner, Liverpool Council, plans to transfer the lease to Mr Guy at some point in the future.

The completion of that transfer, however, is subject on the approval of a development plan.

This morning, protestors gathered around the site to voice their opposition to the development and the lease transfer.

Many people spoke at the committee meeting this morning.

Farhad Ahmed, a trustee of the Liverpool Region Mosque Network and the Abdullah Quilliam Society, said the proposed development will have a negative impact on the mosque and the community that uses it, negating a significant amount of investment in the area.

Mr Ahmed said Al Rahma Mosque played a similar role in the lives of many of the region’s 40,000 Muslim residents as cathedrals do in the lives of Catholics and Protestants in Liverpool.

“Liverpool boasts England’s oldest and most diversified Muslim community, with over 60 nationalities,” Mr Ahmed said.

“Al Rahma Mosque has the largest congregation and is the most well-known mosque, attracting worshippers from nearby boroughs and across the North West on a regular basis.”

