Homemade Marshmallows by Ina Garten Take S’mores to the Next Level This Summer

S’mores are a classic summertime treat, and Ina Garten has upped the ante by producing wonderful homemade marshmallows. The Barefoot Contessa star offered a simple marshmallow recipe, as well as a toasted coconut variation, that you can make for your next bonfire.

Homemade marshmallows from Ina Garten are simple to make.

Garten said that her homemade marshmallows are way better than the store-bought packages while explaining how to make them on the Barefoot Contessa cooking show.

“Everyone is familiar with store-bought marshmallows — they’re a touch rubbery and lack flavor,” Garten added. “When I first found homemade marshmallows, I felt it was a revelation because they’re these giant fluffy clouds of vanilla and sugar that just melt in your mouth.”

She went on to say, “They’re great.” “They’re also shockingly simple to make.”

Garten started by mixing ordinary gelatin with cold water in a basin and letting it sit for five minutes. She explained, “Cold water is essential for it to dissolve.”