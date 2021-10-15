Homebase has launched a stunning new Christmas collection, but what can we expect on Black Friday?

Homebase has released this year’s Christmas trends, showing four magnificent new collections, with less than 100 days till Christmas.

Starting at £2, Homebase offers everything you need to help get your home ready for the festive season, from the traditional to the contemporary.

So, is there still time to save on Black Friday?

As things stand, the shop is a strong contender for Black Friday, and it will very certainly participate both online and in stores.

So, what can we look forward to this year?

While 2019 had decreased Black Friday costs, it was in 2020 that we witnessed a wider range of bargains.

Last year, the store offered buyers pre-Black Friday discounts of up to 70% off select items, ranging from affordable garden furniture to carpeting.

In prior years, they’ve also offered a 10% discount on a limited number of items.

For updates, bookmark their Black Friday landing page.

Trends to Watch

The following are Homebase’s top trend forecasts for this year:

Outdoor decorations will be larger and more colorful than ever before.

Pre-lit trees are ideal for those who are ecologically concerned and short on time but don’t want to sacrifice style or quality.

The bigger the bauble, the better – each of our four Christmas collections has a giant 9-pack of shatterproof baubles.

Gonks aplenty! Last year, they became increasingly popular, and we can’t wait to introduce more Gonks to the family, which will be liked by both adults and children. Every detail will matter this year, from customised touches like reusable wooden advent calendars for loved ones to memory baubles where you may preserve your favorite Christmas memories. Homebase has everything you need to deck your halls and give you the festive vibe you’re searching for, whatever your style, with one of the most anticipated holiday seasons yet.

Four new and fascinating Christmas Collections have been launched by Homebase.

Featuring a magical plethora of blues, aquas, violets, and silver ornaments inspired by cosmic lights and constellation patterns, this piece is sure to impress.

You can construct a scene with an abundance of stars, diamonds, and mirrored glass decorations with the Blue Scalloped Glass Bauble or the Silver Mirror Glass Bauble, for a genuine magical masterpiece.

exemplifies a classic color scheme.