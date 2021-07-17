Home Bargains for £3 Customers at Zoflora joke that they would wear the items as perfume.

Customers at Home Bargains are enamored with one of the retailer’s newest products.

The Merseyside-famous bargain retailer frequently uses social media to keep customers up to know on all of its latest food, apparel, and homeware items.

Home Bargains posted a snapshot of their new £2.99 Zoflora Disinfectant Mists to its Facebook page this week, and they’ve been a big hit with customers.

From July 19, new laws will apply to shopping at Tesco, Asda, Aldi, Sainsbury’s, Morrisons, and Home Bargains.

“Say hello to Zoflora’s NEW Disinfectant Mists & Concentrates in your FAVORITE smells, now available in our stores!” Home Bargains stated with a video of the new items.

“Mists eliminate 99.9% of viruses and bacteria while removing odours with ease.”

“To kill 99.9% of viruses and germs and eradicate odours, concentrates use clean down toilets, drains, and plugholes. Which one are you most excited to try?”

Hundreds of shoppers liked the article, and they added their feelings in the comments section.

“Omg those look amazing,” one customer said beneath the famous picture.

“I so hope I could get in Canada,” said another, and a third added, “Need to test these out.”

The mists, according to a fourth consumer, are a “game changer.”

“Cucumber and Mint is the best!” wrote a fifth. I’d want to use it as a perfume.”

“If you spot any, ring me!!! Please x,” a sixth tagged a friend.

“Oh my god,” wrote another. Rhubarb. Need.”

Here’s where you can find a Home Bargains near you.