Home Bargains, B&M, Wilko, B&Q, and Poundland have updated their face mask policies.

As the final lockdown restrictions loosened, stores throughout England revised their guidelines this week.

Last week, Prime Minister Boris Johnson addressed the public, confirming that all lockdown restrictions, including the legal obligation to wear a face mask indoors, will be lifted as of July 19.

This eliminates the need for people to hide their faces or socially isolate themselves.

These restrictions apply to supermarkets and stores as well.

Despite the loosening of limits and the removal of legal requirements, supermarkets and stores may opt to implement their own standards, so it’s vital to double-check before going.

But what about your go-to discount stores? We’ve compiled a list for you below:

Bargains at Home

The retailer has yet to announce if it will encourage customers to wear face masks.

Its website still recommends that customers wear masks in stores, however it’s probable that this hasn’t been updated and that the shop will follow government recommendations.

Poundland

Poundland was praised in the run-up to “Freedom Day” for its position against face masks and social alienation.

Prior to July 19, the discount shop assured customers that “it’s not over.”

After being shared on Twitter, a notice at a Poundland store window gained traction.

“Like you, we know it’s not over,” it says. As a result, please assist us by covering your face, staying a safe distance, sanitizing your hands, and being nice and considerate. Shop wisely and remain safe.”

B&M

B&M, a discount store, hasn’t said whether it will continue to urge shoppers in England to wear face masks.

If you’re not exempt, you’ll almost certainly be requested to wear a covering.

Hand sanitizer facilities are likely to remain at store entrances, and plastic screens at checkout lines are likely to remain.

The Scales

The Range said in a Facebook post that it will “continue to deal in a safe and ethical manner” and hence will continue to “recommend” face masks.

"Let's keep safeguarding each other," the whole post read. We will continue to trade responsibly and safely."