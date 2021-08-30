Home Bargains, B&M, The Range, and Wilko are all open on August Bank Holiday.

For the August Bank Holiday, shoppers visiting retailers such as Home Bargains and B&M may notice that some have unusual operating hours today.

While some stores will be open as usual, consumers will have less time than usual to visit other retailers around Merseyside, and we’ve compiled a list of all the specifics below.

The opening hours for several of Liverpool’s stores are shown here. We’ve also provided store locators so you can see if your local isn’t included.

If you need to go to a store, look up the opening hours ahead of time to avoid being surprised when you arrive after it closes. You can also get a list of all the supermarkets that will be open on May Bank Holiday here.

Bargains at Home

On Bank Holiday Monday, certain Home Bargains stores are open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., while others are open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Customers should contact individual stores to confirm opening hours before visiting, and contact information may be found through the Home Bargains store locator.

B&M

On Bank Holiday Monday, opening hours vary every B&M shop. Some of the stores in Liverpool are listed below, and you can discover opening times for others on the B&M website here.

8 a.m. to 7 p.m., Clayton Square

Edge Lane is open from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

8 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Utting Avenue

8 a.m. to 8.30 p.m., Hunts Cross

8 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Great Homer Street

8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on County Road

10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in Bootle

8 a.m. to 5.30 p.m. in West Derby

The Scales

9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Edge Lane, Aintree, and Bromborough all open at this time. You can use the store locator to find additional stores.

Wilko

Edge Lane is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

10 a.m. to 5 p.m., St Johns Centre

10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in Belle Vale

9 a.m. to 5 p.m. in Huyton

Wallasey’s Cherry Tree Centre is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Europa Centre in Birkenhead

Use the Wilko shop locator to find out when other Wilko locations are open.