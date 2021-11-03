Holly Willoughby of This Morning looks stunning in a ‘amazing’ £42 outfit.

Today on This Morning, Holly Willoughby impressed viewers with a “beautiful” dress.

Nobody’s Child’s autumnal flowery short dress was worn by the TV host.

Holly, who was posing in her This Morning dressing area, said: “Wednesday morning… On @thismorning at 10 a.m., we’ll see you… #hwstyle” Holly’s dress is presently on sale for £42 and is described as “if Autumn was a dress” on the retailer’s website.

She wore it with a pair of oxblood court shoes and some nude tights.

Fans are gushing about Holly’s attire, with many rushing to express their admiration.

“This dress is really lovely,” one user remarked on Instagram.

“Beautiful as usual,” commented another.

“Amazing dress… flawless,” commented a third.

“Fabulous look Holly – lights up anyone’s day,” said a fourth.

Last night, the 40-year-old attended the presentation of her new book, Perfections, which examines “what it means to live a beautiful life in the current world” (Tuesday).

As one fan put it: “Holly, my daughter and I came along and were blown away! Thank you for a wonderful evening, and for the book as well.” Another person wrote: “Thank you for this lovely book; I can identify to so many of the points made in it, and it has undoubtedly aided me.

“I’m hoping that as time goes on, I’ll be able to learn and grow in my confidence and not let that keep me back.

“It was such a memorable and amazing evening, and it was fantastic to hear you speak so candidly.”