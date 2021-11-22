Holly Willoughby of ITV This Morning is back on the show after a brief illness.

After being absent from the show due to sickness, Holly Willoughby is set to return to ITV’s This Morning.

This week, fans of ITV’s flagship daytime show were concerned when Holly was absent from her normal spot on the sofa.

Josie Gibson, a Bristolian TV presenter who stood in for Holly, was complimented for her natural presenting talents and excellent working relationship with Phillip.

Josie later described the week as “surreal.”

Holly thanked Josie for filling in on Instagram stories and said that she wouldn’t be back on This Morning until Monday.

Holly stated it was “wonderful to be back” in the studio in a post earlier today.

Holly donned an embroidered Jacquard little dress with tights and a pair of trendy black heels while posing with a smile.

Her hair is styled in a simple wave that drapes over her face.

She put as a caption for the post: “Monday morning… It’s great to see you again! The wonderful Joanna Lumley and @derrenbrown have joined us… At 10 a.m., I’ll see you on @thismorning. @andotherstories #hwstyle dress, @heiststudios tights” Many fans were overjoyed when she announced her return.

“You’re lovely, I’m delighted you’re back, you’ve been missed, and I’m glad you’re feeling better,” one commented.

“I’m so glad you’re back, you’ve definitely been missed, and I’m glad you’re feeling better!” said another.

A third person stated: “It’s wonderful to see you again! You were missed last week, so I’m glad you’re feeling much better now.”