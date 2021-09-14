Holly Willoughby is ready to “finally articulate how I’m feeling” and “talk.”

As she released an excerpt from her new book, Holly Willoughby told her followers that she is ready to “finally articulate how I’m feeling.”

Holly, 40, will release her book, “Reflections,” in October, but she gave her fans a preview peek at what they may expect ahead of time.

The mother of three posted a video of herself reading from the book for her audio book, explaining why she wanted to do it.

Holly Willoughby separates her fans into two groups. This morning, take a look

Holly captioned the video on Instagram, “Feeling contemplative and hopeful… Sessions for audio books are in full flow… I thought you would like a sneak peek #reflections… In my bio, there’s a link to preorder.”

“I’m writing this book to get that voice heard, to finally speak and tell how I’m feeling,” Holly stated in the video.

Instagram

“I want you to know what it’s like back here on occasion, and I hope that by sharing my experiences, I may help you as well.”

And her fans raced to show their support by leaving comments on her video.

“It takes a lot of bravery and strength to open out about how you are actually feeling,” wobblywills added. Holly, I’m really proud of you.”

“Good luck Holly with your book launch,” whitesandhomeaccessories commented. It’s going to be incredible.”

“You must be getting excited now Holly, congratulations girl,” comeon89 added.

Holly then went on to explain why she was so enthusiastic for the audiobook in another post.

“Spending a dreamy afternoon recording the audiobook of #reflections…,” she explained. I’m a big fan of audio books… You’re my folks, right?

“It’s such a joy to be able to listen to what’s between the pages while walking, cooking supper, or delayed in traffic.

“Somehow, when an author reads a book, it brings it to life even more… It’s only a matter of time… The preorder link is in my bio.”