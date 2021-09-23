Holly Willoughby flaunts her ‘wild side,’ dazzles fans in a ‘beautiful’ leopard print gown.

Holly Willoughby impressed fans with her stunning dress in an Instagram post.

The This Morning host shared a photo on Instagram of herself wearing a leopard print dress with simple yet elegant black heels and her stunning blonde hair down.

“Morning…,” she captioned the photo. With @erica davies, we’re taking a walk on the wild side and looking at leopard print attire. See you at 10 a.m. on @thismorning… @rixo created the outfit.”

Many of her fans reacted positively to her tweet, with many describing her dress as “amazing.”

Instagram

One of her fans, @ronjones60, remarked, “Morning Holly, amazing look,” while another, @angielepitit, said, “Love the animal print, wonderful.”

“Morning Holly looking beautiful girl,” said a third fan, @comeone89.

Holly’s dress is from RIXO, a fashion label that aims to create one-of-a-kind vintage-inspired designs.

A number of celebrities, including TV host Alex Jones and model Lisa Snowdon, are fans of the brand.