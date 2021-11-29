Holly Willoughby dazzles in a Zara skirt that costs £49.99.

On ITV’s This Morning, Holly Willoughby is dressed up for the holidays.

To commemorate the show’s “25 days of sparkle,” the host wore a sequined skirt.

The Zara silver midi skirt is worn with a black roll-neck top and Manolo Blahnik court shoes by the 40-year-old.

Holly was absent from the event earlier this month due to illness.

Josie Gibson, a Bristolian broadcaster, stepped in for her, and people rushed to compliment Josie while also wishing Holly well.

Holly reclaimed her position on the sofa last week after feeling better.

She shared her attire on Instagram as usual, writing: “Morning Monday… Christmas has arrived on @thismorning!!!!Instagram” #25daysofsparkle Join us at 10 a.m. to find out what Santa’s elves have been up to this weekend in order to transform the studio into a Christmas spectacle… #hwstyle @reserved knitwear, @zara skirt, @manoloblahnik shoes” With her eyes closed and arms lifted, Holly appears to be very excited in the photo.

Her hair drapes softly around her face in a gentle wave.

Her adoring fans have been quick to comment on the outfit.

“Yes yes yes!!” said iammichaelwatts. x” I’m a sucker for glitter.

“Absolutely love this skirt!!” remarked beautywillsxx, with heart emojis.

“I NEED that skirt!!!” remarked rhea.ku.

“That skirt is fantastic!!” exclaimed cathys corner_. In this lifetime, one must shine!!!” Zara sells the skirt for £49.99 and it comes in silver and black.