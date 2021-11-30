Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield of This Morning said their goodbyes to a colleague.

After today’s broadcast, Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield said their goodbyes to a colleague.

The iconic presenters were back on the famous sofa to host ITV’s flagship daytime show on Tuesday.

After the broadcast, Phil moved to social media to express how much he will miss Nana, who has toiled behind-the-scenes.

On This Morning, Iris, 82, makes an X-rated revelation as she reunites with her young Egyptian boyfriend.

The 59-year-old host shared a photo of the departing staff member with Holly in front of the show’s Christmas tree.

“After 15 years of making the cooks look good on the show, charming Nana is departing to become a teacher,” he remarked.

“We’ll all miss her terribly.”

Holly shared the photo on her Instagram story and left a farewell note.

“Thank you for everything, Nana… We shall miss you,” she remarked.

Today’s episode featured a cooking part in honor of St Andrew’s Day, with TikTok sensation Coinneach MacLeod giving the traditional Christmas mince pie a Hebridean twist.

On the most recent episode, Holly and Phil thrilled viewers by conducting interviews with 82-year-old Iris, who was reunited with her 36-year-old husband Mohamed.

They also received an exclusive interview with Ant and Dec, who revealed that I’m A Celebrity will be back tonight. Storm Arwen has caused the show’s production to be halted since Thursday.