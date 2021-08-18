Holly Madison Says Entering Hugh Hefner’s “Playboy World” Was A Risky Decision [Watch].

In a new docuseries, Holly Madison opens up about her experiences with the Playboy brand.

The first teaser for A&E Network’s 10-part series “Secrets of Playboy,” which analyzes the life of late Playboy founder Hugh Hefner, who died in 2017, was published on Tuesday. Exclusive interviews with those who had intimate knowledge of Hefner’s life, including Madison, who lived with him at the estate from 2001 to 2008, will be featured in the documentary.

Madison, who has been candid about her troubles both within and outside the house, stated in the teaser that she “didn’t realize that coming into the Playboy world was a perilous option.”

Jennifer Saginor, a former resident of Playboy Mansion West, was also interviewed for the documentary.

She claimed in the trailer, “He didn’t want people to realize what was actually going on.” “Those who were there in person are the only ones who know the genuine truth.”

In the video, former “Bunny Mother” PJ Masten says, “There was a side of Playboy that nobody likes to talk about,” while former director of Playmate Promotions Miki Garcia adds, “And he truly believed he owned these women.”

In addition to archival footage of Hefner’s life and interviews with his ex-girlfriends Bridget Marquardt and Sondra Theodore, “Secrets of Playboy,” which is set to premiere in early 2022, will feature archival footage of Hefner’s life and interviews with his ex-girlfriends Bridget Marquardt and Sondra Theodore.

“Breaking down barriers and exposing the truth, ‘Secrets of Playboy’ is a masterful example of brave storytelling that takes an unflinching look at the personal effects of Hugh Hefner’s empire, while also exploring his legacy’s larger influence on our society and modern-day views of sexuality,” Elaine Frontain Bryant, A&E’s executive vice president and head of programming, said in a statement to EW.

Madison previously discussed her experience at the Playboy Mansion in her novel “Down the Rabbit Hole: Curious Adventures and Cautionary Tales of a Former Playboy Bunny,” published in 2015. There were numerous house rules to follow, according to her, and Hefner allegedly verbally and emotionally abused her.

“It turned out to be a devastating experience for me in a way that I wasn’t expecting…

On OWN’s “Where Are They Now” series, she said, “I felt really guilty of the decision I made.”

Madison revealed her battle with body dysmorphia at the Playboy Mansion in a TikTok she released last month. She added that the subject came up after she discovered a photo of herself dressed as a Playboy Bunny.

