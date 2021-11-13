‘Hocus Pocus 2’ is a sequel to the film ‘Hocus Pocus.’ Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy Reunite in a New Photo

As they begin filming “Hocus Pocus 2,” Disney+ has revealed the first official look at Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy back together.

The streaming platform published a photo of the three actors back in character as the Sanderson sisters, sporting their original costumes and characteristic haircuts for the highly anticipated sequel to the original 1993 film, as part of its ongoing celebration of Disney+ Day.

Parker, 56, looks stunning in her traditional pink ensemble, while Midler, 75, flaunts her green-and-purple gown, and Najimy, 64, flaunts her scarlet ensemble.

The three actresses pose side-by-side in the set photo, which features a muted background lit by string lights and will reprise their roles as Winifred (Midler), Sarah (Parker), and Mary (Najimy) in “Hocus Pocus 2.”

“They’ve already gone berserk, berserk, berserk!”

“On #HocusPocus2, @BetteMidler, @SJP, and @KathyNajimy are in production,” Disney+ tweeted.

Midler also tweeted the first outfit shot on Friday, adding, “Sisteraaaahs! ‘Tis time!”

Fans of “Hocus Pocus” flocked to social media to express their delight at seeing the actors reprising their roles as the Sanderson sisters and at finally getting the sequel they’ve been waiting for.

“Finally, we’re getting the second movie,” one Twitter user said.

“They have the EXACT SAME APPEARANCE. That is awe-inspiringly impressive. What the hell is going on!?” another person commented.

“They have the same appearance. Exceptional, “a third user concurred

“In Sleeping Beauty, there are three fairies. No one can persuade me otherwise “A fourth fan has been added.

A flashback scene of a burning village is likely in the eagerly anticipated sequel. Photos from the film’s Chase Farm Park set in the United Kingdom, where the production erected a copy of a 1670s village, emerged on Twitter last month, giving fans a sneak peek at what the scenario might look like.

“Welcome to today’s adventure from the set of ‘Hocus Pocus 2!'” @DudeHorrifying, a Twitter user, shared it.

Parker was also pictured in costume on the movie’s Rhode Island set on Thursday, People said, where she was seen outside the Old Colony House in Newport.

During Disney’s Investor Day event in December of last year, “Hocus Pocus 2” was formally unveiled.

Originally, Adam Shankman was supposed to direct the sequel, with Jen D'Angelo, the writer and co-producer of "Workaholics," penning the script. However, due to Shankman's directing commitments with "Disenchanted," it was reported in April that Anne Fletcher would take over as director. Shankman will stay as producer.